Roads closed in Hillsdale for the funeral and procession of Hillsdale County Deputy Bill Butler

JACKSON, Mich. — On Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, a funeral service and procession will be held in remembrance of Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bill Butler.

The procession will impact the streets of Hillsdale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents should expect a large amount of law enforcement and temporary street closures.

Roadways impacted are:



Closure of Galloway Drive between Hillsdale Street and Park Street from 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closure of N. West Street between College Street and Galloway Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closure of E. Carleton Road between Hillsdale Street and Broad Street (M-99) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closure of Barnard Street between Greenwood Street and city limits from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

S. Wolcott Street between E. Bacon Street and Barnard Street will be closed to thru traffic from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

