Residents in Action presents a check to close on the TA Wilson building

Residents in Action CEO Tashia Carter presents a check to close the purchase of the former T.A. Wilson Academy, as decided by the City Council last year.

The sale comes after almost a year of delays as Residents in Action struggled to secure an advance on a grant it intended to use for the purchase.

Residents in Action plans to convert the former school building into a resource center for the unhoused.

WATCH THE VIDEO for the presentation of the check and remarks by Carter and City Manager Jonathan Greene.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A surprise at tonight's City Council meeting in Jackson as Residents in Action CEO Tashia Carter presented a check to close the sale of T.A. Wilson Academy.

The sale, decided more than a year ago by City Council, took longer than expected as Residents in Action struggled to get an advance on a grant the organization planned to use for the purchase.

"Major weight lifted off. But I know that we still have a lot of work to do, and looking for community support to continue the work that we've been doing," said Tashia Carter.

"I'm happy we've officially sold it and it's off our books," said City Manager Jonathan Greene.

The organization plans to transform Wilson Academy into a resource center for the unhoused.

