Relief among Jackson neighbors on food stamps as pantry strains to meet growing need

Jackson neighbors who depend on food stamps are being told money will arrive soon.

A neighborhood food pantry says its stores are rapidly depleting due to the food stamp crisis...and is asking for donations.

Some of my Jackson neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief — at least for the moment — as word arrives that some SNAP, that is, food stamp benefits will be available this month. But a neighborhood food pantry tells me it's quickly running out of stores.

WATCH THE VIDEO TO SEE WHAT'S HAPPENING:

Relief among Jackson neighbors on food stamps as food pantries strain to meet growing need

"A lot of people — they're panicking because they don't know whether it's coming or not," says Holly Locke, who works at the Salvation Army food pantry in Jackson.

"Right now the updated 10/31 — this was October 31st: 'Your November SNAP deposit will arrive, but it may be delayed. This is an evolving situation. We'll keep you updated," says Mahesh Barton, who relies on food stamps to make ends meet.

"There is, like, other, like water bill, electrical bill that I have to pay and stuff, so I've got to make sure I cover that, and then I've got to make sure I have spending money just in case I need like other stuff — like medicine, for example, because I might get sick."

And money is tight? I ask him.

"Yeah," he replies.

Barton tells me he gets about $300 in SNAP benefits. Last month, he started setting aside money in case benefits were paused…and wasn't sure it would be enough.

Over at the Salvation Army Food Pantry, the shelves are looking bare.

These shortages have appeared just recently? I ask Locke.

"It's gotten worse recently," she replies.

Locke says they are handing out twice as much food these past few weeks due to the food stamp situation. The pantry says it's in dire need of help.

"We take any kind of donations," says Locke. "Canned goods, as long as they're not expired, cash…whatever."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.