Redeveloping Jackson's Southside: $400,000 invested into neighborhood businesses

JACKSON, Mich. — The MLK Corridor Improvement Authority has awarded a second round of Entrepreneurial and Real Estate Fund Grants to redevelop Jackson's Southside neighborhoods.

In this round, a total of $400,000 was distributed to neighborhood businesses.

Recipients include:



Pharoah's Rest

Pretty Distinct Beauty

Mikey's Barbershop

Stop One Party Store

Hope Health Services

DaRealTv Productions

Carl's Coffee and Cream

Nutton But Love

TaeLynn Ice Cream

McCraine Activity Center

“We’re proud to provide small business owners with the resources and connections they need to achieve growth and success and to continue Southside Jackson’s legacy,” said MLK Corridor Improvement Authority Board Chair Anthony Parker.

