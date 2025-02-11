Recreation, housing, and a new grocery store all announced at Jackson's State of the Community

Video shows a portion of the Jackson Chamber's State of the Community event on Tuesday.

Jonathon Greene, Jackson City Manager, shared updates on a city level, one of them being a grocery store on Jackson's south side.

County Administrator, Mike Overton, shared updates on a county level.

See below for details.

"Change, right? It's not a big, scary word. It's what we do every day. With every moment, we are changing," says City Manager, Jonathon Greene. At the Jackson Chamber's State of the Community, a lot of change was promised for Jackson. Greene put an emphasis on people at the event, talking about projects surrounding play, safety, food, housing, and opportunity.

A glance at Greene's updates:



Phase one wrapped up at the Boos Recreation Center in 2024, where the building was stabilized. In 2025, the building will see expansions.

2024 marked the lowest number of shooting victims and confirmed shooting incidents in the city since the Group Violence Intervention Program started tracking the data in 2016.

The 100 Homes program continues, with 41 buyers approved and moving through the program.

$650,000 of ARPA funds have been used for grants allocated to businesses in the MLK Corridor.

A grocery store is coming to the south side, on Cooper Street, southeast of Downtown Jackson

This project is one that's been long-awaited on the south side. "It's a sizable site. It checks all the boxes," says Greene. This grocery store will continue the development and progress being made on Jackson's south side. Green continues, "It continues that growth. That out-of-migration of that great downtown that we've built and keeps pushing it farther and farther into our neighborhoods."

With Jackson being a food desert, neighbors say a grocery store in this area is a long time coming. "I am so excited about that. That's so needed," says attendee, Alex Masten. Another attendee, Teshna Thomas, agrees. "The things that are going on on the south side, with the grocery store, I know that's huge. Where now, the City is focusing on a part of the community that was dis-invested in. Now the MLK Corridor is working on making that south side much better."

County Administrator, Mike Overton, also had some updates:



According to Overton, neighbors may see another, new jail millage on the ballots in the future, as funds are still needed.

The Energy Savings Project, costing $35 million, includes new LED lighting in buildings, new HVAC systems in buildings like the jail, solar panels, and building controls.

A lake-to-lake trail system, part of the statewide trail network, connecting Lake Michigan to Lake Huron.

The conceptualization of a farmers market and entertainment complex on the old prison's property.

