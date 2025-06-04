'Ready for whatever comes': Jackson manufacturer thrives despite tariff increases

JACKSON, Mich — A local manufacturer is having his best year yet, even as tariffs on aluminum continue to rise. The tariffs are set to increase to 50% on Wednesday.



Angling AI owner Josh Clark manufactures aluminum fishing lure molds sold worldwide.

The company sources materials locally and uses US-made goods, avoiding tariff impacts.

Despite potential price increases in US-made aluminum, Clark remains optimistic about continued success.

Josh Clark started Angling AI in his basement 15 years ago, and the business has grown tremendously since then. When asked about the growth of his business, Clark described it as exponential. "Literally, a 16-foot by 16-foot office area in my basement, to a 16,000 square-foot facility," Clark said.

Jackson manufacturer thrives despite economic challenges

Clark and his team manufacture aluminum fishing lure molds that are sold to fishing enthusiasts all over the world. The company sources materials locally, which has helped them manage costs effectively. "These are sourced here locally. With price buying and all sorts of things, we found a way to make it affordable," Clark said.

With the economic impacts from tariffs affecting many businesses, Clark is taking a positive approach to the challenges. "It can be an exciting time, if you choose to make it that way," Clark said.

The company is on track to have its best year yet. Almost all of the materials used at Angling AI, down to the machines, are made in the US, which means tariffs don't apply to their operations. "I primarily buy local or US-made goods. I didn't hinge all my purchasing on trying to take advantage of lower market prices for materials, just knowing that could be volatile," Clark said.

When asked about the possibility of US-made aluminum prices increasing as well, Clark remained optimistic. "It probably will rise, right? And I think we'll be just fine," Clark said. To Clark, having an entrepreneurial mindset and creative thinking helps catch sales - and hopefully the big ones. "We're ready for whatever comes," Clark said.

