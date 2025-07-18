JACKSON, Mich — Roads through Ella Sharp Park will be closing at 3:00 Friday afternoon to make way for this weekend's Hot Air Jubilee.

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO PREVIEW OF THE HOT AIR JUBILEE:

Ready for Jackson's Hot Air Jubilee?

"It's going to be a lot of fun for everybody," says volunteer Neal Winnie, who helped with set-up here at the Park. He says he's excited. "That's why I'm here. This is my first time in 71 years."

Event Chair Angela Madden promises activities and food options galore, in addition, of course, to the balloons!

"Behind me…the launch field — we call it "The Bowl" here at Ella Sharp Park," says Madden.

"It kind of sits a little bit down lower. It gives the balloons some protection from the trees. So the balloons will launch directly there in front of the Rotunda."

But balloons are not the only thing to enjoy here this weekend.

"Just over here near the Museum, you'll see tents going up — this is where all of our children's activities are going to be this year," says Madden.

There will be a "Kid's Kingdom" with activities, inflatables…and some learning opportunities.

"We're introducing a brand new Balloon Science Discovery Tent where you can learn how balloons operate, and you can probably even talk to some pilots," says Madden.

Balloons will be launching around 7/7:30 in the evening — weather permitting. Madden says a Hot Air Jubilee app is available for all the information you need.

"Bring a blanket, bring some chairs. Bring your family, 'cause it's entirely family-friendly."

And, of course, come see us — your Fox 47 News team — right here Friday afternoon. We'll have our Let's Talk booth up for you to tell your story ideas. We'll also be broadcasting live from the Hot Air Jubilee starting at 5:30.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.