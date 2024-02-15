Proposed legislature to honor a Jackson County military hero

JACKSON, Mich. — State Representative Kathy Schmaltz is leading an effort to rename a local road in honor of a Jackson County military hero.

Roosevelt Stiger became a local military hero by becoming a purple heart recipient and being a member of the historic Tuskegee Airmen from the Jackson area.

Rep. Schmaltz proposed House Bill 5452 to designate a one-mile stretch of U.S. 127 as the 2nd Lt. Roosevelt Stiger Highway.

The area that would be renamed is U.S. 127 from mile marker 39 to 40 – a stretch near the I-94 interchange.

“This will be a powerful tribute to Roosevelt Stiger’s bravery and the sacrifice he made for our country,” Schmaltz said. “By commemorating his memory in our community, we will honor his remarkable contributions to our nation’s history and also inspire future generations to uphold the ideals of courage, perseverance, and unity that he exemplified.”

The plan was sent to The House Transportation, Mobility, and Infrastructure Committee for consideration.

