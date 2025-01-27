Proposed Grass Lake solar farm sparks renewed concerns

In response to neighbors' concerns, Grass Lake Township has drafted a new solar ordinance.

But representatives of the company that wants to build a 700-acre solar farm in the Township indicated they see it as too restrictive.

If a local ordinance is deemed "unworkable", Michigan's Public Act 233 allows the state to step in and override it.

Grass Lake property owners opposed to the siting of the farm near their property like Bruce Giller worry their concerns will be disregarded.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

These high-voltage power lines running through the Southwest part of Grass Lake Township are the draw for solar power companies like NextEra, which wants to put a 700-acre solar farm right here in Grass Lake.

Grass Lake Township Planning Commission Chair Tim Golding confirming that NextEra remains interested in pursuing the project:

"Yeah, they're still interested. They've been in contact with Township officials, with the Township Supervisor, and have expressed interest in wanting us to make some changes to the ordinances that we've put together."

We've been following this story since last spring.

Since then, Michigan's Public Act 233 has come into force. It allows state government to override local concerns that it deems "unworkable". Golding says this now gives the Company more leverage over the Township.

"Because if they don't want to work with us," says Golding, "they're just going to go to the state anyway, and they're going to put it wherever they want it."

Grass Lake neighbor Bruce Giller owns a farm where he breeds horses and keeps other animals…across the street from land he says the Company has its eye on for solar.

"Nobody that has a house here ever thought that that would happen," says Giller. "because that was zoned residential, so you can't put industrial solar on residential."

In a letter to Township Supervisor John Lesinski, the Company's lawyers indicate if the Township doesn't change that zoning to accommodate the solar farm, it will consider the ordinance "unworkable".

This has Giller worried they'll just get the state to override the Township ordinance.

"With PA 233 coming into place, that's just pretty much the state telling us our laws don't matter," says Giller.

I reached out to the Company for comment, as well as two property owners with land to lease to the Company. I did not hear back from them in time for this broadcast.

