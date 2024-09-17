Promises to Make Things More Affordable

The House race for Michigan's 46th District features two prominent candidates here in Jackson.

Incumbent Republican Kathy Schmaltz is facing a challenge from Jackson Mayor, Democrat Daniel Mahoney.

Monday, both spoke at a candidates' forum hosted by the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

Each promised to bring maximum available resources from the state level to their district.

Video shows highlights of remarks and responses to questions by each.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A Republican incumbent state representative:

"Everybody knows I work across the aisle," says Kathy Schmaltz, (R) Jackson-Chelsea.

And a Democrat challenge from Jackson's mayor:

"I think results come down to relationships," says Daniel Mahoney.

In the audience: a business-centric crowd that heard both candidates lay out their case..

"I was really glad to hear both of them focus on their duty to their constituents rather than their parties," remarked Jackson businessman Dale Moretz.

Both Kathy Schmaltz and Daniel Mahoney touted a bipartisan approach…for a diverse district from Jackson to Chelsea.

Monday, Schmaltz promised businesses lower taxes, less regulation…and a one-stop portal for everything they need from the state.

Mahoney touting targeted subsidies like those offered in Jackson's MLK corridor and to homebuilders...

...and what each will do to help with the rising cost of living.

"The big issue right now is affordability," notes Schmaltz. :"I have quite a few affordability plans and I've introduced legislation and these different bills to help people with different things."

"We've got a great blueprint here in the City of Jackson with our 100 homes program in being able to address the housing issue that a lot of communities are facing," says Mahoney.

A big issue for both candidates...with an election quickly closing in.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook