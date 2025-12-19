Gas prices are down compared to last Chrirstmas, and AAA expects a record 109 million Americans to hit the road for the holidays.

Getting where you're going safely and without a hitch means checking up on a few things before setting out.

Preparing for winter travel this holiday season?

With gas prices down from last year's holidays, many of us will be taking our personal vehicles on the road this holiday season.

According to the American Automobile Association. That will be about 109 million Americans — a 2% increase over last year.

One very important traveler I talked to says his vehicle is ready for the big trip.

"You're out early, you're giving the sleigh a little test drive?" I ask him.

"Well, we're out tuning it up. The rudders were a little sticky, but we've got that worked out, and we put an extension on the back for more presents," he says.

But on a more serious note, if you're taking your car on the road this holiday, here are some tips that experts say you should keep in mind.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Preparing for that holiday road trip?

"Well, holiday travel — I would check your tire pressures, check your oil, when was the last time you had a change, check the oil level if it's low, check your lights, your wiper blades, and your washer fluid, coolant level, and then the time on your last coolant service," says Ryan Fuji, a technician at Chevron Express in Brooklyn.

Is coolant something people tend to forget? I ask him.

"Yeah, some people tend to forget it," he says. "It's just one of those high mileage things that, you know, gets left out in the breeze."

Of course, that cold weather standby still applies:

"Start up the vehicle about 10 minutes prior, get the car warmed up. You don't want to start the vehicle and drive off right away," says Fuji.

And, most importantly, take your time on those slippery roads...and drive safely!

