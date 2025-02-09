Preparing for game day: Behind the scenes of a Jackson craft brewery

Video shows the "behind the scenes" at Ogma Brewing Co. in Jackson.

Even though Ogma doesn't claim to be a sports bar, they still see cans fly off the shelves ahead of game day.

WATCH to see a glimpse into how Ogma makes its signature craft beers.

Opening a beer, that first sip, for many, it's all a ritual on game day. However, Michigan brewers may say the real ritual happens in the brewery. Head Brewer at Ogma Brewing Co., Troy Craft, says, "There's a lot of science, a lot of biology, some chemistry, but I dig it. It's fun."

Olivia Pageau Troy Craft, Head Brewer at Ogma, makes beer.

Andrew Volk at Ogma Brewing in Jackson says they're not known for being a sports bar, so the customer rush they see is before kickoff. He says, "As the game approaches, we start to see can go out the door a little more. There's always that last-minute rush, too, the morning of a big game."

I wanted to head behind the scenes to see what goes into crafting beer, right here, in Jackson. Craft tells me the beers he brews can take two to three weeks to ferment. WATCH to see how.

Olivia Pageau Bartender pours a beer at Ogma Brewing Co. in Jackson.

That beer that pours out of the tap is a result of weeks of work. When asking Volk what his game day looks like, when it comes to beer, he says, "It depends how the game is going, to be honest with you. I always like to start off with a lighter beer, and right around halftime, check-in. Sometimes you have to pull out something a little heavier to get through the fourth quarter."

Since Michigan is known for its craft beer, how does Ogma try to stand out to fans, on game day, or any day? Volk says, "In Michigan, especially, there are mountains of great breweries, and I think the only way to stand out is just to be yourself, be authentic."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook