Powerball fever in Jackson County over $1B+ jackpot

JACKSON, Mich — With Wednesday's Powerball sitting at more than $1 billion, the energy at American Legion Post 315 here in Brooklyn is electric over the chance of someone hitting the jackpot.

Legion Rider Denny Vasilius and his friends are buying tickets together.

"We're in. We're in to win!" he says.

I ask him how many tickets his group has purchased.

"Oh, gosh. We've got, like, 35 right now, says Vasilius. "We're going to build a new post if we win!"

Tim Loomis is not usually a Powerball player, but says:

"When it's over a billion dollars, you gotta take some chances!"

I ask him what he would do with a billion dollars.

"Well, gotta take care of the missus — maybe get her a new house over there on Clark Lake, and a boat to go with it," says Loomis, "and get myself a new motorcycle…and then take care of family and friends."

…and probably still have some left over.

If you win and take the lump sum option here in the state of Michigan, you'll get around $589 million. If you pick the monthly payment option, you'll get close to one billion dollars over 30 years.

The numbers will be drawn on Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

