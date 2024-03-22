Potential measles exposure at hospital in Jackson

According to the Jackson County Health Department, there was a possible measles exposure at the Henry Ford Jackson Emergency Department.

The suspected exposure happened on March 10 and is related to a case in Washtenaw County.

County Health officials say they're working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Henry Ford Jackson, and Washtenaw County to investigate the case to help prevent additional cases.

The individual is following isolation protocols.

Due to measles's highly infectious nature, hospital officials say anyone who visited the Henry Ford Jackson ER at 204 N. East Ave on March 10 between 9:20 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. might have been exposed.

If you believe you could have been exposed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms 21 days.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, symptoms begin 7-14 days following exposure and may include:

• High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

• Cough. • Runny nose.

• Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

• Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

• A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

If symptoms develop, call your doctor before seeking treatment to prevent exposure to others.

For more information from the county about measles, click here.

