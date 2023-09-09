Pop the bubbly! Sandhill Crane Vineyards turns 20

JACKSON, Mich. — On September 9th, Sandhill Crane Vineyards celebrated 20 years of wine making with food trucks, free tastings, live music, henna tattoos, and live painting.

This family-owned winery has been a Jackson oasis for two decades, both for its beautiful views and warm hospitality.

Holly Peterson, Owner and wine maker shares, "I think my philosophy, and my family's as well through the years has been, this is not just about drinking wine, this is about coming for an entire experience and being welcomed."

Sandhill Crane Vineyards is grateful to be ringing in twenty years with their staff and customers both old and new.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook