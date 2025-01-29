Police say they've developed a suspect behind threat to Hillsdale school

Hillsdale Police say they've developed a suspect behind a threat that shut down neighborhood schools Tuesday.

The threat was a voice message discovered Monday after school targeting Gier Elementary School, says School Superintendent Ted Davis.

Hillsdale Community Schools Superintendent Ted Davis says a threat involving Gier Elementary School led him to close all district schools on Tuesday.

Hillsdale Police Chief Scott Hephner says police have developed a suspect and are working with the prosecutor's office to on possible charges.

Neither Hephner, nor Davis went into detail about the threat.

"My plan is to give more specifics to our community once I kind of get the understanding from the Hillsdale City Police of where we are," says Davis.

Parents were notified of the school closures and threat by email.

"Even though the message was really at Gier Elementary, we just felt — out of an abundance of caution — we, you know, if someone's making kind of that threat, just it was better for our whole district to be closed," said Davis.

We'll be following up with Hillsdale Police and the County Prosecutor to learn more about who was behind this threat.

