Police need help locating a missing 22 year old in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

State police say Brianna Gabrielle Jackson was last seen around 6 p.m. on April 12 in Jackson.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up jacket and tennis shoes, according to police. Jackson left in an unknown direction and has not returned home.

Officials said Jackson has a medical condition and is in need of medication. They also noted she is not from the Jackson area and has no known family or friends nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department.

