Police: Man shot during exchange of gunfire in Summit Township

JACKSON, Mich. — A man was shot during an exchange of gunfire outside an apartment complex in Summit Township on Monday.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Commons Boulevard around 1 p.m. for multiple reports of shots being fired. Multiple witnesses gave a description of a vehicle suspected in the shooting.

Shortly afterward, detectives with the Jackson Police Department saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect. A sergeant stopped the vehicle, police said, and officers determined the driver, a 24-year-old Jackson man, had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators searched the man’s vehicle and found a handgun and several spent shell casings.

Investigators reviewed video evidence of the suspect firing shots in the direction of people in an apartment complex. At least one individual returned fire. Initial investigation indicates this shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute among neighbors.

The 24-year-old Jackson man was arrested for discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession and felony firearm - third offense and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

