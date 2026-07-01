Police investigate after 16-month-old baby shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — A 16-month-old was shot Tuesday night in Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 8:40pm at the Southridge Park Apartments. The child’s condition is unknown at this time but we have reached out to the Jackson Police Department to learn more details.

It was originally reported that the child was 5 months, and was later confirmed to be 16-months-old.

The investigation is ongoing and at this point, is believed to be accidental.

A 25-year-old Jackson man has been arrested for violation of Michigan’s Safe Storage Law.He is expected to be arraigned in the near future.

The sheriff’s office says authorities secured a firearm potentially used in the shooting and detectives interviewed subjects following the incident.

The victim has been taken to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

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