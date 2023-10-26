Police chase in Jackson ends with car crashing into home

A police chase Wednesday morning in Jackson ended when a pickup truck slammed through the front porch of a home.

Police say the chase began after the suspect allegedly stabbed someone inside a Jackson home. The suspect is now in custody.

Neighbors say they're lucky it didn't end worse.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It was right here behind me that an early morning police chase Wednesday ended with a pickup truck slamming right through this front porch. Now, the owner asked not to be interviewed, but he did tell me that he and his family feel that they are very lucky to be safe.

In the early hours Wednesday morning, Jackson Police Department pursued a suspect in a chase for nearly 30 minutes before the suspect crashed into the house.

The commotion caught not only the homeowners off guard, but neighbors as well.

"He said he heard a loud bang, but it was them hitting the actual house," Kathy Downs said.

Kathy Downs lives a few houses down. She says the timing of the crash couldn't have been worse.

"It's unfortunate because I see a lot of people decorating their homes and this gentleman had just done that yesterday," Downs said.

But, she says the family in the house is lucky it wasn't worse.

"They're lucky that it only got into the porch," Downs said. "I mean wow. How did that happen? He just stopped right there."

"I just can't even imagine. Thank God they didn't get hurt and nobody else."

This is a homicide investigation. Police say the chase began after the suspect allegedly stabbed someone inside a Jackson home. The suspect is now in custody.

While the investigation into the events that led to the chase and the crash continues, the family in the house is left to pick up the pieces.

