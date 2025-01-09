PLAYOFF TAILGATE: The tortilla soup recipe that keeps Lions fans coming back for more

Video shows Rick Bellers sharing how to make his signature game day tortilla soup.

In Rick Bellers' neighborhood, his home is the place to be on game day. When the Lions play, the neighbors make their way to Bellers'. On game day, great food is always enjoyed, but there's one crowd favorite that Bellers puts on the table a couple times a season: tortilla soup. He says, "I mix it up every time."

When asked how long Bellers has been a Lions fan, he shared, "I'll put it this way, one of their few playoff wins, I was a fan when I was a young fella in 1970." Bellers has stuck with the Lions through decades of wins and losses, but there's nothing quite like the taste of victory.

Bellers says, "You almost don't believe it. It's been so long and coming. It's pretty fantastic. I even get people when I travel around the country, they say, 'If our team doesn't win, we want the Lions to win.'" Every Lions fan knows that the ups and downs have been worth it in the end. Much like Bellers' tortilla soup, the Lions have quite a quick that can score with any crowd. "If the Lions have this bite to 'em, they're going to win for sure," says Bellers.

RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1 lb flank steak

8 cups tortilla soup stock

½ large sweet onion

2-3 ears of corn, peeled

4-5 roma tomatoes

4 pablano peppers

2 jalapeno peppers

3 cloves garlic

½ bunch cilantro

1 lime

4 T butter

4 T olive oil

½ t ground black pepper

½ t ground white pepper

½ t garlic powder

½ t chili powder

½ t dried oregano

½ t dried cumin

½ t ground paprika

Instructions:

Cut steak cross-grain into thin strips, then crosscut into bite sized pieces.

Chop ½ onion and minced garlic. Mix with steak, squeeze lime over and set aside.

Dice tomato and peel corn from cobs. Mix and set aside.

Add peppers, ½ onion, and 1/2 bunch cilantro into food processor and chop together.

Whisk all of the spices together, spread half of blend onto the steak, onion, garlic, spread and blend the rest over the chopped veggies.

Heat olive oil and butter over medium heat in large skillet, add the steak mix and cook for about 15 minutes. Stir often.

Heat tortilla soup stock in a large pot to boil, then reduce heat and simmer. Add tomato and corn stock, stir well together.

Whisk the remaining veggies in with the steak mix and simmer together about 15 minutes.

Transfer soup stock to large slow cooker.

Stir in steak and veggies and blend well with the soup stock.

Cook together on high for 3-4 hours, then low for another 1-2 hours. Stir soup and often.

Serve and enjoy.

