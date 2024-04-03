PET SAFETY TIPS: What pet owners need to know before the solar eclipse

Video shows Dr. Misty Sumner explaining the risks to pets when it comes to Monday's solar eclipse.

Rather than risks to the eyes, the biggest worries with animal safety comes from behavior changes as animals respond to sudden darkness and temperature drops.

Watch the video for tips on how to handle the eclipse.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"The biggest worries in the eclipse and animal safety come from the behavior changes that might come when it goes dark and the temperature drops," said Dr. Misty Sumner, Shelter Vet at Jackson County Animal Shelter.

You may be making plans for Monday's solar eclipse, but it'll come as a surprise to your pets. I went to Jackson County Animal Shelter to ask how neighbors can prepare their pets.

"Birds are going to be the most sensitive. If you have a bird in your house, they're definitely going to be more sensitive to the light change. Maybe just covering them for the day would help your bird friends."

However, there is a common four-legged friend who might get anxious during the sudden changes outside. "As it starts to reach totality and becomes very dark, some of the dogs may become more anxious because they're seeing more shadows. They may feel more like a thunderstorm. How it suddenly gets dark, and some dogs have a lot of thunderstorm phobia, so that might be a trigger for them to sort of run or hide."

If you're letting your dog watch with you, you may wonder about their eyes. Dr. Sumner says there's no reason to worry. "In several of our groups, we've talked to some veterinary ophthalmologists and and they just haven't seen anything from other eclipses. I know lots of vets that take their dogs outside to watch the eclipse."

All animals shown are available for adoption, so make your way to Jackson County Animal Shelter to find a fur-ever friend to enjoy the eclipse with.

