Pause in SNAP benefits would hit consumers and grocers

For now, Polly's Country Market COO Guy Kennedy says the family-owned chain is still waiting to see what happens.

"As a local grocery store, you know, our hearts just really go out to the people that can be affected," says Guy Kennedy, Chief Operations Officer at Polly's Country Markets.

Kennedy says, for now, SNAP payments and customer traffic are proceeding as usual. But that all could change next week, when federal funding runs out due to the government shutdown.

Government shutdown, SNAP benefits possibly suspended starting next week…are you noticing any reactions among shoppers? I ask him.

"Well, it's been a rough year so far just in the food industry in general," he replies. "There's been a lot of changes — particularly around prices — so, you know, unfortunately, this probably adds to the confusion and a little bit of the uncertainty for us. And we know how important SNAP programs are to our communities."

Kennedy says revenue from SNAP is not insignificant, and a pause would affect both his customers and his bottom line.

But, for now, it's "wait and see".

"We don't really want to make any kind of financial or product or inventory decisions until we kind of see how this thing kind of plays itself out," says Kennedy.

As for customers…

"Even if it's temporary, I'm sure that's a big deal for a lot of families," he says.

Kennedy says that with the holidays approaching, special offers are already in progress. But if SNAP is suspended…

"There might be a little more of an incentive on us to increase or accelerate those efforts," says Kennedy. "We know we have an important responsibility and stewardship in our communities to help with food insecurity."

