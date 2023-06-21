Page Avenue and Elm Avenue intersection in Jackson to close for 2 weeks

JACKSON, Mich. — Beginning Thursday, June 22, the intersection of Page Avenue and Elm Avenue will be closed due to a sewer repair project.

Page Avenue will be closed between Plymouth Street and Chester Street, and Elm Avenue will be closed between East Washington Avenue and Plymouth Street. The closure is expected to last two weeks.

During the closure period, Page Avenue will be closed to eastbound through traffic. Westbound Page Avenue will remain open. Elm Avenue will be closed in both directions.

The closed sections of Page Avenue and Elm Avenue will remain open only for residents to access their homes and to access businesses within the work zone.

Several detours will be posted to navigate around the sewer repair construction:



Eastbound Page Avenue traffic will be directed around the construction zone along Plymouth Street to East Avenue to East Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue to the Page Avenue cutoff then back onto Page Avenue.

Southbound Elm will follow the same detour, turning westbound onto Plymouth Street to East Avenue to East Washington Avenue, then back to Elm Avenue.

Northbound Elm Avenue will be directed onto the Page Avenue cutoff onto Page Avenue to South Gorham Street to Plymouth Street back to Elm Avenue.

