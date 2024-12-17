Page Ave revival possible in Jackson?

City of Jackson has announced East Side development as its next priority.

Owners of new businesses on Page Avenue say they are upbeat about the area, citing friendly neighbors, low-priced buildings, and room for growth.

WATCH THE VIDEO to hear more about the City's plans and how local business owners are feeling about it.

“Downtown’s in good shape, we’re working on the South Side right now, and then the next focus is the East Side.”

— Aaron Dimick, Public Information Officer, City of Jackson

“Obviously it’s an older neighborhood that needs some love, it needs some attention, but the price is right.”

— Steve Caro, Page Avenue Business Owner

With the city of Jackson turning its attention to the East Side of town, I talked to local businesses about what potential they see in Jackson’s Page Avenue corridor.

“I love the neighborhood,” says Steve Caro.

This is Steve Caro's product: a yurt.

It’s a portable building.

He started Great Lakes Yurt Company in his home in Grass Lake, but has since moved his business to within Jackson city limits.

His chosen location? This building on Page Avenue:

“I thought going in there: this is an area of Jackson that is going to grow. There’s a lot of commercial buildings that are for sale, and a lot of them are in pretty good shape,” says Caro.

This neighborhood between Page and East Michigan Avenues is now on City Hall’s agenda for redevelopment, according to City Spokesperson Aaron Dimick.

“We know there’s more work that needs to be done on the East Michigan Avenue and the Page Avenue corridors to really reinvent those areas, bring new business opportunities and new housing.”

Sarah Lack bought Thuli’s Pub and made it Sarah’s Place about a year ago. She says she feels it’s a good spot for her.

“It’s a nice neighborhood even though, you know, there’s not much going on through there," says Lack. "It seems like everybody’s reached out and super friendly and welcoming to me out there.”

Lack says the neighborhood vibe here is similar her hometown, Concord — a village about 20 minutes southwest of Jackson.

Caro agrees about the vibe:

“All the neighbors are friendly, everybody’s happy, and it’s just an opportunity for growth.”

And he is already thinking about expansion — into the vacant lot next door.

“There’s not a lot moving right now," he says. "But with the hospital being right down the road, and Michigan Ave. — I think it’s a great location for growth.”

