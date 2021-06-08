Our Tribe Vendors Grand Opening June 11th

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Our Tribe Vendors in the Westwood Mall. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be on location to perform a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 11am.

Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Our Tribe Vendors will provide local vendors a professional, organized retail space to sell their products. Opening weekend festivities include 15 plus vendors, several drawings, and free admission all in a family-friendly environment.

“Our Tribe’s commitment to serve local, small businesses and entrepreneurs is admirable. This retail space is sure to be the launching pad for many successful endeavors. We hope to see the greater Jackson community support and welcome Our Tribe Vendors with open arms,” Said Chamber President & CEO Craig Hatch.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and non-profits committed to strengthening their businesses and the Jackson Community. With a proud history reaching back to 1909, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce supports its members through promotion, advocacy, collaboration, networking events and education.

