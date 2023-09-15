Our Neighbor's Keeper makes your old things new to families in need

Our Neighbor's Keeper's mission is to donate furniture and home pieces to homeless families.

They celebrated their eighth anniverary with a ribbon cutting. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This week, Our Neighbor's Keeper celebrated its eighth anniversary at a new location.

The ribbon cutting celebrated the nonprofit organization that helps recently homeless families by giving them free furniture and household goods, and you can help them through donations.

Whether it's gas for a van to transport furniture, or the old couch that's been sitting in your basement for over a decade, Our Neighbor's Keeper ensures all donations are put to good use.

