Optimist Park becomes future home for new businesses

Optimist Park, located on West Avenue, has been sold to a private developer for $1.5 million.

Optimist Park will soon see a new basketball court, playground, landscaping, and new businesses.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

While driving down West Ave, you may have noticed some changes being made to Optimist Park. I'm your Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, here to tell you what changes you can expect.

Optimist Park has been a recreation hot spot to those in Jackson for decades, but heads began to turn when construction began in July.

Now, with the 1.5 million dollar sale made to a private developer, longtime lovers of Optimist Park can expect a new basketball court, playground, landscaping, and even some new businesses. As you can see, the park has already been given quite the face lift.

A write-up on the City of Jackson website shares, "Because a portion of the park reached into the vacant commercial property, the official park area will be reshaped to accommodate the businesses," (published July 21, 2023).

Optimist Park has been in need of an update for some time, and this exciting update will surely give another corner of Jackson a refreshing boost.

