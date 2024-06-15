One person killed in Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson police say one person was killed in the early hours Saturday morning.

According to police, officers of the Jackson Police Department responded to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street for a shooting shortly before 3 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, 35-year-old Sherrod Slayton, down in the parking lot located at 651 Elizabeth Street.

Police say the victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Early information indicates there was an altercation between the victim and a male suspect in the area.

Police say it appears the victim was running through the parking lot when he was fatally shot.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Fugate at (517) 768-8787 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

