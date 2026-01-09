One person dead after structure fire in Blackman Township condominium community

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — Officials are investigating after a person was found dead, following a structure fire on the northwest side of Blackman Township Friday morning.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety says they received a call for a fire in a condominium community in the 2700 block of Walden Woods Boulevard around 10:47 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, they said they saw smoke, and when crews made entry said that the fire had already destroyed much of the interior of the home.

During the search, crews located a deceased person. They said the residence was occupied by an elderly, disabled female who lived alone.

Investigators also spoke with the 911 caller, who said she is a home healthcare worker assigned to the resident. She said when she arrived she wasn't able to make contact with the resident, but observed smoke and called 911.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and officials said the identity of the deceases has not been confirmed and requires more investigation.

