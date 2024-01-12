One Jackson native shares how Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision inspired him

Friday, the Jackson Chamber hosted its annual MLK Diversity Celebration.

They keynote, Jackson native Aidan Sova, shared his experience growing up on Jackson's southside and how Martin Luther King's legacy inspired him to get to where he is today.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney added that Dr. King's message is as timely as ever, with more reinvesting in the southside happening than ever.

WATCH to hear portion's of Sova's speech.

Students, public officials, and Jackson neighbors alike came together Friday morning at the Jackson Chamber's annual MLK Diversity Celebration to hear Jackson-native Aidan Sova share his story.

In an interview, Sova shares, "As a person who is formerly low income and really steeped in that poverty, I frequently felt these very lonely, invisible problems. The great Doctor, he had spoke about (how) the lonely islands of poverty are so deeply ironic and and unfortunate because there's a vast ocean of prosperity out in the world. When I think about what inspired me and what really gave me a voice and made me feel seen was Dr. King."

Growing up on the southside of Jackson himself, Aidan reflected on Martin Luther King's vision and how that translates to the strees of his own hometown. He often referenced his frequent walks down Fourth Street, to and from he and his mom's one-bedroom apartment.

However, progress has been seen with the recent reinvestment in Jackson's southside. Mayor Daniel Mahoney states, "Now Jackson is right in the midst of making one of the biggest investments, at least my lifetime, in the city of Jackson's most impoverished area. On the south side, right along, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson, which took 49 years to rename a street in his honor. With renaming that street came a promise that we would make sure it's not just renaming the street, but an actual promise to invest in that part of the community."

This progress can be seen through the eyes of many, but it means most to neighbors like Aidan. He adds, "I think that I'm particularly thrilled to see the investment in downtown Jackson, as well as our south side. I've been asked very frequently about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King: If we feel that we've met it today in Jackson, and I push back a bit on the question, because I feel the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King was that of great continuous improvement. I feel that we have so improved in the city of Jackson, we have more to do, which is a joy and honors the legacy of Dr. King."

