One Jackson coffee shop decides to take their products farm-to-table after life-changing news

Video shows Fortress Cafe and what will one day be Bone Family Farm, where all of Fortress Cafe's produce will be sourced organically.

Owner Duncan Bone decided to source his own products after he and his wife had to make changes to their eating habits after her cancer diagnosis.

One day, Bone hopes to see the farm growing all sorts of produce, wildflowers, and a farm-to-table experience.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Fortress Cafe has been a favorite for the entrepreneurs in Lean Rocket Lab and Jackson Neighbors alike, since 2018. "We got to meet a lot of people. A lot of networking...and coffee is a universal language. So, when you get in front of people, they like coffee." (Owner, Duncan Bone.)

Despite their quick popularity, like many business owners, Fortress faced supply chain issues post-pandemic, but one event altered Owner Duncan Bone's business plans immediately.

"Fast-forward two years after the initial shutdown; my wife was diagnosed with cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and so we changed a lot of our eating habits. Being pretty busy, on-the-fly people, we would tend to eat out a lot."

Duncan and his family knew they had to make a lifestyle change, but they noticed options were limited.

"Once all this happened, we tried to get really strict with our food. There were not a ton of options for specific dietary needs, so she was eating mostly vegan and vegetarian Trying to go all-organic as much as possible, and that just doesn't exist."

From that lifestyle change came the idea for Bone Family Farm, where Duncan hopes to grow his own produce to be used in Fortress Cafe.

"The intent for us is not to make money from the farm itself, but to be a resource for the cafe, so we can have organically grown products but not have to charge organic pricing."

Duncan has started a crowdfund investment campaign, which will go towards getting the farm started, and if resources are available... "Fencing and compost and a tractor and all the tools to go along with it. Then, we'll be able to do full-scale and a lot more community access, outside of just our own products."

Those who invest will be making it possible for Fortress Cafe to go farm-to-table and also give more people, like Duncan's wife, Elizabeth, healthier food options.

"We've got a ton of support and got a lot of cool things going on that are giving her support, so she's feeling great. She's really healthy right now."

To learn more about the project, or invest, go to Fortress Cafe's Facebook page here.

