One dead, one injured after car crashed into tree Saturday morning

SUMMIT TWP., Mich — One person is dead and one is injured after a car crashed into a tree early Saturday morning in Summit Township.

Jackson Deputies say the car crashed into a tree around 4:46 a.m. on US-127 near Floyd Ave. in Summit Township.

The driver, a Van Buren Township resident, was sent to the hospital for serious injuries, and the passenger, Trevor Allen Buren Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jackson County Deputies.

The investigation is still ongoing.

