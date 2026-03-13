One dead, four hospitalized after five-alarm fire at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Mich — A five-alarm fire at a Jackson apartment complex left one person dead, four others hospitalized, and approximately 75 residents displaced late Thursday night.

The Jackson Fire Department and mutual aid partners responded to Reed Manor I at approximately 10 p.m. on March 12, after multiple 911 calls reported smoke and flames at the three-story building.

REED MANOR FIRE

Firefighters arriving on scene encountered heavy black smoke and active fire showing from the third floor. Multiple occupants were reported trapped, with several residents observed hanging from windows and unable to exit the building.

Crews immediately deployed ladders to third-floor windows while additional firefighters conducted interior searches to locate and remove trapped occupants. An estimated 15 residents were rescued from third-floor windows or removed from the building by firefighters.

At the same time, crews conducted a coordinated fire suppression operation to slow the fire's spread while rescue efforts were underway, keeping the fire contained while trapped occupants were safely removed from the structure.

Four civilians were transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. One later died from their injuries.

Fire Chief Tim Gonzales said:

"This is a tragic event for our community, and our thoughts are with the family and residents affected. However, without the rapid and heroic actions of our firefighters and assisting agencies, this incident could have resulted in an even greater loss of life. Their quick and coordinated rescue efforts saved many lives last night."

One firefighter was also injured and transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital for evaluation and treatment. The firefighter was treated and released.

Due to the scale of the incident, the fire escalated to a fifth-alarm response, requiring assistance from Summit Township, Blackman-Leoni Public Safety, Columbia Township, Grass Lake Township, Henrietta Township, Liberty Township, Napoleon Township, Rives Tompkins Township, Parma Sandstone, and Spring Arbor Township.

Additional support agencies included Jackson Community Ambulance, the American Red Cross, the Jackson Police Department, and the Jackson Disaster Assistance Response Team (J-DART).

Approximately 75 residents were displaced. The Jackson Police Department and the American Red Cross are providing temporary shelter and support services.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday.

