ON THE ROAD: What is it like to have a hot air balloon land in your yard?

JACKSON, Mich — Hot air balloons are like magic in the sky, but even more magical when they land in your yard. Jackson County residents are opening their properties to welcome these colorful visitors during the week of the Hot Air Jubilee.



Residents can offer their yards online ( learn how ), or signal balloons are welcome by placing white sheets on their property.

), or signal balloons are welcome by placing white sheets on their property. The Beacon Church also participated, with Pastor Wendy Valentine requesting pilots to use the church grounds for launches.

"Welcoming. It feels wholesome. It feels really good to say, 'Yeah, we have something to share.' I mean, you wake up and you hear this huge noise and you're like, 'What on earth!?' Then, 'Oh, yay! Another balloon!'" Austin said.

Mary Austin A hot air balloon over Mary Austin's home in Clarklake.

Just this past Monday, they had one land. "She came from the east and she came in fast, and dropped right there," Austin said, pointing to her yard.

Pastor Wendy Valentine of The Beacon Church put in a request for pilots to use her church's land. "On that morning, I got that beautiful text message that said, 'We're going to launch from the back of the Beacon Church,' and I'm like 'Alright!'" Valentine said. Once she received that text, she made her way to the church. "All of a sudden, I look from over the top of the church, and here they start coming, just one after another. I mean, it's spectacular. It really is," Valentine said.

"We love having balloons. It's a fun weekend. I'm glad that they feel welcome to do that, and I'm glad that we're here to say yes," Austin said.

When asked if she's excited to welcome balloons back, Valentine enthusiastically responded, "Absolutely, absolutely, come on! Bring 'em tonight even!"

