ON THE ROAD: Budget-friendly summer activities to explore in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson County offers several free and low-cost activities for residents looking to enjoy the summer without breaking the bank. From historical museums to animal sanctuaries, there are options for every interest.



The Lost Railway Museum in Grass Lake offers free admission to explore the history of the interurban railway.

Jackson's Underworld now features Rage FX, where visitors can smash items and de-stress in five different rooms for about $15 per person.

Reality's Chance Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Pleasant Lake provides free tours and peaceful spots for picnics.

Whether you're a history buff, need to blow off some steam, or want to connect with nature, Jackson County has affordable options for summer fun.

In Grass Lake, visitors can experience history as they uncover the entire story of the interurban railway at the Lost Railway Museum. "We don't think history should be for sale, and everybody should have access to it," Kim Conant said. The museum allows visitors to sit in train cars, blow the whistles, and go for a virtual train ride on the Boland Express.

Olivia Pageau The Boland Express at Lost Railway Museum in Grass Lake.

"You never know who's going to walk through the door and how they're going be impressed, and they're always impressed by the fact that there's no admission charge," Conant said. "It doesn't matter the age, little children on up to senior citizens, someone has something of interest here when they walk through the door," Conant said.

Moving into Jackson, Rage FX offers a different kind of entertainment. This haunted house is known as a hot spot in the fall, but it now serves another purpose the rest of the year. "I mean, sure, if you're frustrated, it is a good outlet to come and smash up some stuff, but really it's just a fun activity," Leina Mullins said.

Olivia Pageau Leina Mullins smashes a plate in a rage room at Rage FX.

Jackson's Underworld is now home to spaces where visitors can let off some steam. "We went to one, and had so much fun. I thought, 'We need to do this in Jackson, and I have the perfect space for it,'" Mullins said.

Rage FX has five rooms of various sizes, each costing about $15 per person. Mullins says neighbors can bring in their own items to smash to keep costs down. "TVs, monitors, computers, anything that breaks and has a nice sound," Mullins laughed.

For those seeking a more peaceful experience, Reality's Chance Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Pleasant Lake offers a serene spot to spend an afternoon. "There's a bunch of different places to have picnics. You can enjoy the scenery; there's a wide variety of flowers and plants," Jacob Nelson said.

Olivia Pageau Horses at Reality's Chance Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Pleasant Lake.

The sanctuary offers free tours and quiet spots to spend a sunny day. Visitors can wander through flower gardens or watch some of the wildlife that calls the area home. "To me, it's just being surrounded by a little piece of paradise. If you're an animal person, you've got options. If you're someone who just wants to sit in scenery and enjoy a picnic, you've got options," Nelson said.

Whether you're looking for a spot to sit back and relax or let off some steam on a budget, Jackson County has plenty of possibilities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

