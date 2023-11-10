Ogma Brewing celebrates two years with the community they've built

Ogma Brewing is celebrating two years of opening in Downtown Jackson.

Andrew Volk, and friends Kevin and Troy Craft curated a dream of opening a brewery in their hometown, starting in 2016.

On November 11, they will host a celebration in their tap room and in their outdoor beer garden, featuring family-friendly activities early in the day, and a rock show in the evening.

Celebrations are from 11am to 11pm, and admission is $5.

In 2016, three friends from Jackson, Andrew Volk, and Kevin and Troy Craft started to dream about opening their own brewery in their hometown.

After all heading different ways, from Chicago to California, each of the friends returned to Jackson to create something inspired by their time in bigger cities. That something was a brewery that co-founder Andrew Volk described as an "upscale dive bar."

As you walk in, the brick walls, unique art, and skate boards automatically pull you into a creative, inclusive atmosphere that inspires. "It's a different spot for Jackson," Volk explains. "I think there's a lot of big city vibes from everything. From the music we play, to the food we offer, and full beer lineup." It's true, the pieces of Ogma that make it so unique are unlike any other in town.

Conversations got more and more serious as time went on. The three friends faced typical trials and tribulations that come with opening a small business. Funding was secured with the help of their community, and build out began in 2020, and of course, the world shut down soon after. Volk shared that he and the Craft brothers used that time to hunker down in the brewery and start demo and building the brewery themselves. Finally, in November of 2021, Ogma Brewing opened its doors.

A patron shared, "One thing I love about Ogma is that it brings the community together. Honestly, it just becomes this sense of pride that the owners of Ogma built this and they've been born and raised in the community."

Executive Director of the DDA, Beth Kuiper, says Ogma keeps things local by sourcing ingredients from local businesses and even art from local artists to complement the vibe of the space. She also shared that Ogma was instrumental in bringing the social district to Downtown Jackson.

"This birthday, per se, is really just an opportunity to celebrate the community that's supported us. You hear it all the time. We wouldn't be here without them. We wouldn't have opened without the majority of the community supporting us. It's really a celebration of them," Volk shares. "If you stop and think about it, where we've come from, it's pretty remarkable. That three kids from Jackson are able to conjure up something like this, so it's a special day."

Celebrations begin Saturday for Ogma's two year anniversary starting at 11am in Downtown Jackson.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook