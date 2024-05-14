Officials investigate 'suspicious deaths' in Jackson Co.

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — An investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found in a Summit Township home.

That’s according to the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

Officials tell us that on Monday, May 13th, around 1:30 pm, Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Woodland Road.

We’re told they found two people inside who were shot to death.

They have been identified as 74-year-old Virginia Zwick and 75-year-old Duane Zwick, who both lived in the home.

We’re told that no arrests have been made, but it does not appear that the community is in danger.

