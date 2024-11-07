Officer-injured and suspect dead after shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich — MSP Special Investigation Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County.

MSP says a preliminary investigation shows an unknown Jackson police agency was involved in a pursuit with a vehicle.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect, leaving the suspect dead and an officer injured.

The injured police officer is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives from the MSP Special Investigation Section out of Lansing has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Jackson County that just occurred. Preliminary investigation shows that a Jackson police agency (agency unknown at this time) was involved in a… pic.twitter.com/1eomFuGV4p — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 6, 2024

