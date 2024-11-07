Watch Now
Officer-injured and suspect dead after shooting in Jackson County

(Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON, Mich — MSP Special Investigation Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County.

MSP says a preliminary investigation shows an unknown Jackson police agency was involved in a pursuit with a vehicle.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect, leaving the suspect dead and an officer injured.

The injured police officer is expected to survive his injuries.

