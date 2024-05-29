NOW HIRING: Summer jobs perfect for Jackson high schoolers

Video shows Nixon Water Park and Jackson Country Club, both offering jobs to high school-aged kids in the summer months.

Both organizations require some sort of training or certification to be employed there.

The City of Jackson is hosting a lifeguard certification course this Friday through Sunday at the Jackson High School Aquatic Center.

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to fill up the pool and fill out some job applications in Jackson. The Jackson Country Club and Nixon Water Park are both local options that provide summer jobs in caddying and lifeguarding.

Patrick Humphrey, Assistant Golf Professional and Caddie Superintendent says, "We're always looking to hire, it just depends on the kid. We're not going to say 'no' to somebody who wants to work."

For lifeguards in particular, Alexa Markham, Recreation Coordinator at the City of Jackson, says they've dealt with shortages in recent years. "It was really bad after COVID. I feel like that really set everyone back, especially in aquatics. We lost a lot of people who were able to train lifeguards and have that experience, so we're kind of building that back up now. But, we are seeing improvements."

Both the Jackson Country Club and the City of Jackson (Nixon Water Park) say they've had to raise their wages to stay competitive for high school-aged kids who are looking for jobs. However, for jobs like these, the work doesn't start immediately after sending in your application.

Markham says, "You have to be able to be a really strong swimmer, be able to dive down at least seven feet deep and pick up a ten pound object. Then, there's skills like CPR, first aid. You have to have a level of maturity and responsibility to handle yourself in an emergency situation."

Humphrey explains, "We actually have caddie training every year. It's a two day course. The kids come out and we teach them what they're going to do and how they're going to do it, and there is a test afterwards."

As summer approaches, both organizations are eager to work with those younger neighbors entering the workforce. "You don't have to golf to caddie," says Humphrey. Markham adds, "I think that anyone who enjoys swimming, feels like they're a competent swimmer, wants to give back to the community and make some money this summer, it's a great opportunity."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook