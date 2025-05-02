NOW HIRING: Connecting Jackson students to careers in trades

Video shows a career fair for the students at the Jackson Area Career Center.

The event was hosted by the Home Builders Association to connect local businesses with students looking for summer jobs or a job post-graduation.

Students got to explore opportunities in trades outside of high school.

"I've kind of become a jack-of-all-trades going through (the) Career Center," says senior Timothy Stauffer. Friday, those jack-of-all-trades students were able to connect with local employers, like Strouss Construction, and find jobs in the trades. Home builder, Aaron Strouss, says, "I like working with kids because we can teach them what we want them to know. When they come on a job site, they're a bit more trainable at times, and it's fun to see them blossom."

Employers in law enforcement, construction, and excavating are all looking to fill jobs in Jackson. The Career Center is partnering with the Home Builders Association of Jackson to make it happen. Executive Officer, Patrick O'Dowd, says, "Workforce development is a major initiative for the Home Builders Association of Jackson, and these are the kids that are going to fill tomorrow's jobs." There were options for students, whether they are looking for a summer job or starting their careers.

WATCH: Learn more about the Career Center

The "best kept secret" in Jackson is where students find their path

According to Strouss, over the last four years, he's hired three students from the Career Center. "If they can problem solve and work through situations. I mean, we really do build things with our hands. We start with a pile of lumber or a pile of concrete and turn it into something pretty amazing," he says. Working with their hands is something students in the construction program, like Aaron Maynard (senior), hope to do after graduation. "I like being outside. I like working with my hands, and I've heard it's a good trade to get into. We need more tradesmen."

Maynard and dozens of others were able to make that connection and prepare for life outside of high school. Strouss explains, "We're career builders, so we want somebody that's going to come and stick with us for a long time." Filling the workforce pipeline, locally. "Our employers are looking for tomorrow's leaders," shares O'Dowd.

HAPPENING SATURDAY: JACC Agriscience Plant Sale (May 3, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Olivia Pageau Flowers available at the plant sale at the Jackson Area Career Center.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook