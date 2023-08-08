Not even Mother Nature couldn't stop these NASCAR fans

JACKSON, Mich. — Heavy rain postponed the Fire Keepers 400 NASCAR Cup Series from Sunday to Monday, but it wasn't enough to dampen the spirits for these NASCAR fans.

"Rains part of it, surprises are part of it. But, it's a great atmosphere great people to be with," said Mark Kimbrough who traveled to Michigan International Speedway from Muncie, Indiana.

And he isn't the only one who made the trek to Michigan. Fans like Kevin Roth came to Brooklyn, Michigan, from far and wide, and they could not take off without seeing their favorite drivers.

"Feeling good about it, weather looks better it's still overcast it's nice it's not to hot. Can't complain about it, Mother Nature's going to do what she wants to do," said Roth.

And they couldn't take off without seeing their favorite drivers, even if they did not make very far.

"My driver's Kyle Bush, and he crashed I think, what lap 14. So not a good day for my driver, but we love being here we have a great time with the people," said Kimbrough.

Kimbrough travels with a group, including Tedd Stokes, whose been coming to the track for three decades.

"We came out on Thursday and set up Thursday afternoon, we've been here since then. I've actually been coming out here for approximately 31-32 years," said Tedd Stokes.

And they have seasons of experience camping out in the infield.

"See I'm 61 years old, so probably since I was one. No, I'm a life long NASCAR fan I love NASCAR, I love being apart of the atmosphere. Rains part of it, surprises are part of it. But, it's a great atmosphere great people to be with," said Kimbrough.

