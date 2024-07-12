"Not a want, but a need," A look at Hillsdale's current emergency communication system

Video shows a look at Hillsdale's current emergency communication system.

Thomas Whitaker, Director of 911 Emergency Management, says the current system is outdated and in serious need of an upgrade.

Voters will determine whether or not Hillsdale will upgrade to the 800-MHz state system on August 6.

"They're old. They're rusting. They're starting to fall apart," says 911 Director, Thomas Whitaker, referring to the current state of Hillsdale's emergency communication system. "These towers, right now, are not meeting our needs."

Built in the 1960s, the towers were originally built for telephone telecommunications, according to Whitaker. A structure he says hasn't aged well, causing concern for law enforcement and neighbors.

"This is not a want. This is a need. We need this," Whitaker states.

Law enforcement says the current system is putting lives at risk:

Hillsdale County Law Enforcement say current public safety communication system is putting lives at risk

After several attempts to secure funding, the plan to go to the statewide 800-MHz system will be on the August ballot. The new system would cost the county around $16 million, costing the average county taxpayer about $50 a year. "We need this to make our community safer, to make our public safety partners safer, as well as our citizens," says Whitaker.

Officials will be hosting a Community Informational Open House on July 24 at 2:30 at the Jonesville Police Department for neighbors to learn and ask questions about the system.

According to Whitaker, the need is now more than ever, as he recalls the death of Deputy Bill Butler just a few weeks ago. "During that response, we Michigan State Police, we had Michigan State Police Aviation, as well as a drone team coming to search for the suspect. Our local law enforcement during that event couldn't talk to the state police, so that hindered some of the response to trying to locate the subject." Whitaker believes being on the 800-system at the time of the incident would have led to a more coordinated response. "We want to make sure we have those capabilities incase an event like this ever happens again."

Deputy Butler:

Neighbors honor and remember Hillsdale County deputy killed in the line of duty

With the hopes that what, officials say, is an overdue upgrade that will lead to a safer Hillsdale.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook