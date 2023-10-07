Nonprofit Network has found a new home in Downtown Jackson

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Nonprofit Network has re-opened its doors in a new location within the Commonwealth Commerce Center.

Thursday, members of the community and beyond flooded in to show their support and thank Nonprofit Network for the good they do.

Nonprofit Network is a capacity builder to help other nonprofits succeed. They serve as a support center for Executive Directors and nonprofit teams who are striving to do good in their communities, but need additional resources to get the job done.

"Nonprofits kind of struggle with having space to move around and have some elbow room, and so we have this space that we can share with them and utilize for learning and professional development," said Executive Director, Regina Pinney.

Nonprofit Network is eager to welcome nonprofits from Jackson and the surrounding area to their new space for support and collaboration.

