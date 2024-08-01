NO PHONES: Why East Jackson schools are saying this rule is working

Video shows East Jackson secondary school, where they are no longer allowing cell phones.

Secondary School Principal Joel Cook and Superintendent Jeff Punches share why they came to the decision.

Cook shares that the rule has cut behavioral referrals by about 40%.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Last year, classrooms looked a lot different," says East Jackson Secondary School Principal Joel Cook. That's because, according to Cook, instead of having heads down in a phone, students were looking up and engaged.

Superintendent Jeff Punches says, "I think it's good for the overall health of kids. They're just so addicted to social media, that I think when we get in school, we have to have to be a healthy, safe place for our kids."

Which is why East Jackson High School implemented a no-phone rule last year.

Cook tells me he expected a "battle," but instead, says, "Honestly, kids were relieved. Most parents were relieved."

Distractions in the classroom were just one reason for the new rule.

"The biggest thing we're noticing, at lunch, especially, students not really talking to each other," says Cook. "In the classroom, that engagement, that debate, that argumentation -done appropriately - that's what we want from our students."

Superintendent Jeff Punches says threats of bullying were the final straw that made East Jackson say "No more phones."

"There would be drama from Snapchat, Facebook, 'This person said this about me. I'm going to fight them...'" Punches explains.

As a result, Cook says the rule cut behavioral referrals by about 40%. "Students will tell you they're enjoying it a little bit more because of the authenticity going on in the classroom," says Cook.

Without a ringtone telling students where to look, students are more engaged than ever.

"You can't do that when you're checking your notifications every three minutes," Cook adds.

A rule he encourages every school to consider.

