"Nite Lites" delight for a few days more at MIS

The "Nite Lites" holiday light show has become a decades-long tradition in our Jackson neighborhood.

It started 29 years ago as one Jackson man's idea and labor of love.

The show runs through Sunday, January 5, at Michigan International Speedway.

WATCH THE VIDEO for a peek at the show...and behind the scenes with creator John Spink.



If you're still in the mood for some holiday cheer, the "Nite Lites" holiday light show continues through this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. John Spink started it all almost three decades ago…and is still working on it yearly.

29 years ago, John Spink had an idea — a drive-through Christmas light show.

"I think this is 8 years here," he says,"and then the other time we were at Jackson County Fairgrounds."

A labor of love for Spink and his helpmate Tom Bachman that takes a whole year to build, set up, and tear down.

"Tom and I work on it 24/7 — you know, through the year. Thinking of ideas, and then fabricating, building, and, you know, then putting the show," says Spink.

But the two of them are not working alone. A team of helpers makes it happen.

"It takes a big crew to run this many displays, and get the show going, and keep it going," he says.

All year long, they're thinking of new displays to build and add. Like the 12 Days of Christmas, Noah's ark, dinosaurs, and other delights…ending with what Spink says is the true meaning of Christmas.

The motivation, says Spink:

"We enjoy doing it. We enjoy seeing the people come — the kids."

And every year, the show grows as Spink and Bachman build more and more displays — all of them by hand.

"If you came this year, it's going to be different next year. We're always thinking of something and adding, 'cause I think we added a hundred pieces this year, and we're already thinking of a different tunnel, a different theme of Christmas, and that kind of thing."

Spink says it's almost seven miles long this year, and a trackless train will also take visitors around.

"The reaction of the kids in the train and going through the show is real enjoyable for us," he says.

I asked Spink if, after 29 years, he isn't tired of it yet.

"Oh, no," he says. "We're just starting."

