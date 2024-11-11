New proposal to Eaton strikers in Jackson: Good enough?

Eaton Aerospace counters union proposal with a new offer of its own.

Union bargaining committee has agreed to put the offer to a vote on Wednesday.

New offer entails some pay increases, says UAW Local 475 President Donnie Hoffman.

But some strikers wonder if the offer is good enough.

Eaton Aerospace has confirmed the outlines of the new offer, as well as a November 13 deadline to accept, with a link below to their webpage about it.

WATCH THE VIDEO for comments from UAW Local 475 President Donnie Huffman and Strike Captain Don Donihue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I refuse to go back for the same proposal we walked out on. So they had to give us something."

— Don Donihue, Strike Captain, UAW Local 475

Striking Eaton Aerospace workers will decide Wednesday whether to accept a new deal that would end their eight-week strike. But some workers are now wondering — was it worth it?

UAW Local 475 President Donnie Huffman says a new offer is on the table after the Union sent a new one of its own:

"It's a little different. There's a couple of enhancements there. One is for gross wage increases, and then the other one is for a signing bonus. And also there's language in there to ensure that we are not displaced by permanent replacement workers."

In a statement sent to Fox 47 News a little over a week ago, Eaton Aerospace said they were ready to start hiring permanent replacements for striking workers.

"The Company says that they do have 42 on deck that will be starting on the 18th if this is not ratified," says Huffman.

Some strikers aren't sure the new offer is enough.

"They've actually conceded very little. But it's something," says Strike Captain Don Donihue. "600 more dollars on the signing bonus — that's not much for the time we've been out."

But both Huffman and Donihue think the proposal will be accepted. Donihue thinks threats to replace workers have had an impact, and workers here lack leverage to get a better offer.

"We're one facility in their global conglomerate, and we can't shut down like the BIG THREE does," he notes.

Huffman says he thinks "people are anxious to get back to work, and I think they are happier that the Company did give some more money."

Eaton Aerospace confirmed in a written statement that the new offer includes a $600 lump sum payment, an additional .5% wage increase in September 2025, and the opportunity for all employees to return to their prior positions.

It says the Company has delayed the start date of 42 individuals hired as permanent replacements to November 18 in a final effort to reach an agreement, but that the offer must be accepted on or before Nov. 13.

THE FULL STATEMENT:

On Friday, November 8, Eaton provided a revised last, best, and final offer to UAW Local 475 in response to the union’s most recent proposal. Our latest offer includes an additional $600 lump sum payment, an additional .5% wage increase in September 2025 and the opportunity for all employees to return to their prior position without delay.

We have delayed the start date of 42 individuals hired as permanent replacements to November 18, 2024 in a final effort to reach a new collective bargaining agreement that would allow all striking employees to return to work. If our offer is not accepted on or before Nov. 13, we will not displace permanent replacement employees hired to make room for employees who wish to return from a strike.

We are optimistic that we will reach a deal this week that will allow employees to return to work before the holidays. Full details of Eaton’s offer are available on our website at Eaton.com/jacksonmichigan.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook