New life for an old medical building on Jackson's East Side

Michigan Psychological Care has acquired the 56,000 square foot building on South Elm that was formerly a Henry Ford Allegiance Specialty Hospital.

The Company plans to move there from its current location and expand services to include autism care.

Company representatives also say they'd like to provide space in the building for other services and activities that might contribute to the neighborhood.

WATCH THE VIDEO for a glimpse inside the building and to hear from mental health service providers and the City of Jackson.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you live on or pass through Jackson's East Side, you've probably noticed this vacant building sitting back here off of South Elm Avenue.

It's been five years since Henry Ford Allegiance moved out. Now, a company called Michigan Psychological Care has bought it and has big plans for breathing new life into the building…and the neighborhood.

"Michigan Psychological Care is so incredibly excited to be able to move into this space, grow and expand within Jackson," says Lara Hakamaki — the Company's Director of Corporate Development.

She says they've simply outgrown their current Jackson location. This building will give them the room they need to grow.

"It's going to take us some time, but we're really excited," says Hakamaki.

It's the latest update in the redevelopment I've shown you on Jackson's East Side. On Monday, I showed you how restaurants are playing a role.

Back with Hakamaki, I learned Michigan Psychological Care specializes in areas like therapy and substance use treatment.

Hakamaki says the new space will allow them to offer more services in our Jackson neighborhood, including autism care.

For some wider perspective on what this could mean for my neighborhood, I asked Bill Mure, a licensed therapist here in Jackson.

He says the need for mental health services is outpacing what's available, and a new mental health center is welcome news.

"There are so many different things that people are struggling with in the world today," says Mure. "I think it'd be great for Jackson. There's a big need for mental health services of all sorts."

"We're looking to bring in specialty services: medical, psychological, and just some feel-good projects," notes Hakamaki, "so I'm really excited to see what it does for the community."

She says the extra projects could include a cafe and space for other neighborhood businesses or activities.

City Manager Jonathan Greene told me the City is also excited about this addition to the East Side Health District and the expansion of health services for Jackson.

Hakamaki did not have an estimate right now, on when the building might be open for clients.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook