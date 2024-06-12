New Jackson Homeless Center Delayed, Not Derailed, Say Project Leaders

The City of Jackson's plan to sell the T.A. Wilson Academy building to Residents in Action by the end of May for conversion to a homeless resource center has been delayed.

Residents in Action says it is close to getting the one-half million dollar Michigan Labor and Economic Opportunity grant awarded last year to close the purchase.

Video shows the T.A. Wilson Academy building and Residents in Action CEO Tashia Carter.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The effort to create a new homeless resource center in Jackson has been delayed.

The temporary pallet houses are gone. These days, the T.A. Wilson Academy Annex is open as a homeless shelter evenings through mornings due to funding limitations.

Leaders with Residents in Action, the organization that the City Council decided to sell Wilson Academy to in March, say they are doing what they can as they await a half-million dollar Michigan Labor and Economic Opportunity grant.

I talked to CEO Tashia Carter, who says she expects the funds very soon.

"We actually signed the agreement with Labor and Economic Opportunity yesterday," she says.

Next, Residents in Action will be looking for contractors to inspect the building and offer estimates for conversion to a homeless resource center.

Says Carter: "I would say in the next 30 days expect to see a request for proposal and hopefully we'll have some local contractors bid on it."

…and then — closing the purchase from the City.

