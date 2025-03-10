New homes springing up on Jackson's East Side

New homes are starting to spring up in what's being called the "Health District" on Jackson's East Side.

32 lots were recently sold to developers, with 94 new homes planned in the neighborhood.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Jackson neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys, and my fellow Jackson reporter Olivia Pageau showed you in November the groundbreaking for a batch of new homes to be built here on Jackson's East Side.

Construction on this block between Perrine and Van Dorn Streets is in progress, with two new houses standing, and foundations poured for two more.

"They look very good," says Anne Marie Goldfarb, who walks this neighborhood on her breaks. "Lot better than what it looked like before."

Here on Burr St.: foundations for a single-family home and a duplex...

...and more construction here at Cooper and Trail.

As we told you in November, the City of Jackson says this is only the beginning. As many as 94 new homes and apartments are slated for development in this neighborhood.

